Insider Selling: Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dennis Lyle Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $53,775.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 46,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,861. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 48.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 177,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,061,000 after buying an additional 474,213 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 7,580.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 131,107 shares during the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

