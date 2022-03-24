Insider Selling: Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Sells 3,876 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
DUK stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.40 and a 52 week high of $108.38.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.
DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy (Get Rating)
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
