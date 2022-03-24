Insider Selling: Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Sells 3,876 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DUK stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.40 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

