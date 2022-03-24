Insider Selling: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CEO Sells 11,203 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $559,029.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Domo stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 381,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,585. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Domo by 972.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 64,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,314,000 after acquiring an additional 51,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Domo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $3,725,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

