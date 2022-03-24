Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells $430,467.84 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $430,467.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Edward Mccloskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 13,395 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $353,226.15.

NYSE:MSP opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.66. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

