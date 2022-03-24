Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

