Insider Selling: Boss Energy Limited (ASX:BOE) Insider Sells 650,000 Shares of Stock

Boss Energy Limited (ASX:BOE – Get Rating) insider Peter O’Connor sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.59), for a total transaction of A$1,397,500.00 ($1,035,185.19).

Boss Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces uranium deposits in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Honeymoon uranium project covering an area of approximately 2,600 square kilometers located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Boss Resources Limited and changed its name to Boss Energy Limited in November 2020.

