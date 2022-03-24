Insider Buying: TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Buys 2,811 Shares of Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $14,364.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TSI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.17. 64,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,969. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 165.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 16,775.0% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

