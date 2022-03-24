Insider Buying: TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Buys 2,811 Shares of Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $14,364.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TSI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.17. 64,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,969. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $5.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCW Strategic Income Fund (TSI)
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.