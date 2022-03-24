Insider Buying: Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) Insider Buys 65,000 Shares of Stock

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR – Get Rating) insider JoAnne Stephenson purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$33,475.00 ($24,796.30).

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 690.35.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Myer’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates department stores in Australia. It offers womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, homewares, beauty products, electrical goods, toys, gift products, and general merchandise. The company operates 59 stores under the Myer brand name. It is also involved in online retailing business under the sass & bide, and Marcs and David Lawrence brand names.

