Insider Buying: Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Insider Buys A$22,472.69 in Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Rating) insider Damian Banks acquired 121,474 shares of Boom Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$22,472.69 ($16,646.44).

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. Boom Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions and specialized labor services to mining and resources, wind, energy and utilities, infrastructure and construction, industrial maintenance, and telecommunication sectors in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire.

