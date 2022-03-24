Insider Buying: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) CEO Purchases 7,224 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.03. 184,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,264. The company has a market cap of $384.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

