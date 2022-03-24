Insider Buying: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Buys $110,000.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALZN. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

