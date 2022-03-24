ImageCoin (IMG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $45,477.00

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $78,709.37 and $45,477.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,291,472 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

