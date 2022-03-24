Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Illumina by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $339.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.89. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.79 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

