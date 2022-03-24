II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Enrico Digirolomo Sells 1,279 Shares

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) Director Enrico Digirolomo sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $91,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IIVI traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.39. 1,133,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. II-VI Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

