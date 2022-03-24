IFG Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

IFG Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.52. 8,908,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,286,632. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average is $83.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

