IFG Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 2.2% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,852. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.49. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $320.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

