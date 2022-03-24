IFG Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

IFG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.5% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 992,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,094. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

