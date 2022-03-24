IDT (NYSE:IDT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.77. IDT shares last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 160,971 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get IDT alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $924.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.18.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $337.06 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of IDT by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.