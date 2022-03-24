IDT (NYSE:IDT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.77. IDT shares last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 160,971 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $924.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of IDT by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.
IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.
