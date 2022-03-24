Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.49

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 1890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

In other news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICVX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Icosavax by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Icosavax by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

