ICHI (ICHI) Market Capitalization Tops $263.07 Million

ICHI (ICHI) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $263.07 million and $8.18 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $57.17 or 0.00129916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded up 150.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00048194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.07 or 0.07058254 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,035.58 or 1.00066855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043776 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,601,455 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

