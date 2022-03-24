Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Trading Up 6%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) was up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 41,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,479,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on HYZN shares. Colliers Securities lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47.

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hyzon Motors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,961 shares during the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

