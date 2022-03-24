HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 104,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,894,719 shares.The stock last traded at $5.10 and had previously closed at $4.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their target price on HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

