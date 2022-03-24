HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Announces Earnings Results

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of HUYA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.21. 104,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.77. HUYA has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUYA. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth $6,587,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 2,011.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 576,969 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth $2,378,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HUYA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 265,016 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

