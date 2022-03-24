Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Gap Down to $45.81

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.81, but opened at $44.80. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 171 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Huron Consulting Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,256,371 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 102,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.