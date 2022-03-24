Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,707. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

