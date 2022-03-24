Huntington National Bank Sells 919 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fortis were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTS. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Fortis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,125 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fortis by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,805,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Fortis by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,041,000 after acquiring an additional 622,957 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fortis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,511,000 after acquiring an additional 571,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 560,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.32. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

