Huntington National Bank Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $317.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.05. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.