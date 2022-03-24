Huntington National Bank Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NYSE ATO opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

