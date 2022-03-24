Huntington National Bank Acquires 531 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $544,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 665,419 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,686,000 after acquiring an additional 47,216 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUV opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

