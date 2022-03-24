Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of HUM traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $437.42. The stock had a trading volume of 819,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.76. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.
HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $484.36.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
