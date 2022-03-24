Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HUM traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $437.42. The stock had a trading volume of 819,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.76. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $484.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

