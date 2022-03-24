Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $148,000 Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 100,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,115. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

