Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 7,191 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.49. 6,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,888. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.