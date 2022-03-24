Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 562 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,904,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,318,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 227,632 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.21. 71,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,800,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

