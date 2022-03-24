Hotaling Investment Management LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $225.83. The company had a trading volume of 29,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $199.50 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

