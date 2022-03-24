Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) will report $291.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $302.58 million and the lowest is $283.17 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $265.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWNK. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 43,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.97. 88,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,593. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.67. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

