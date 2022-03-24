Horizon Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $90,429.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $90,429.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0499 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.95 or 0.07059736 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,626.05 or 0.99803538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00044152 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

