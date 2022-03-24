Home Plate Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:HPLTU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 29th

Home Plate Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HPLTU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 29th. Home Plate Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Home Plate Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88. Home Plate Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.91.

Get Home Plate Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,523,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $19,523,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $12,372,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $9,761,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $9,761,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Plate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Plate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.