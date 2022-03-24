Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.82) to GBX 1,200 ($15.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Shares of Hilton Food Group stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,186 ($15.61). 56,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,048. Hilton Food Group has a 1 year low of GBX 988 ($13.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,298 ($17.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,067.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,123.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.27), for a total value of £504,000 ($663,507.11).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.