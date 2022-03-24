Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 192 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sysco by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,538,000 after purchasing an additional 406,334 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $589,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 48.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $10,107,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.43. 1,976,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,648. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

