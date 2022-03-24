Highland Private Wealth Management Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $10.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $736.46. 753,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,528. The company has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $766.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $857.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

