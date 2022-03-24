Highland Private Wealth Management Has $384,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,271. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.31 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.