Highland Private Wealth Management Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,020 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Adobe by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,132 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock traded down $43.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,948,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $477.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,865,572. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.17.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.