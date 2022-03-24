Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 920 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 920 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,291. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $254.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

