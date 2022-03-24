Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 492 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.73. 8,451,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,693,462. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $201.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

