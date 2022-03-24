Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 13,533,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,494,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.93.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,735 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,323. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

