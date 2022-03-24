Henrique Braun Sells 9,436 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Henrique Braun also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 4th, Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,080.00.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

