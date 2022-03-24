Hengan International Group Company Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hengan International Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hengan International Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hengan International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
About Hengan International Group (Get Rating)
Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.
