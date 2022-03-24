Hengan International Group Company Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hengan International Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hengan International Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hengan International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS HEGIY opened at $22.84 on Thursday. Hengan International Group has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

