HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.62. HEICO reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. HEICO’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HEI. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $151.60 on Monday. HEICO has a one year low of $118.52 and a one year high of $155.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,369 shares of company stock worth $2,081,043 in the last 90 days. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 33.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

