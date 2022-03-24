HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. HealthEquity updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.210-$1.300 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.21-1.30 EPS.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -845.59, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 7.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

