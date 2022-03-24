HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. HealthEquity updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.210-$1.300 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.21-1.30 EPS.
NASDAQ HQY opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -845.59, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 7.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
