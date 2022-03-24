Head to Head Survey: Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) & Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Benson Hill and Campbell Soup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 2 0 2.67 Campbell Soup 1 7 1 0 2.00

Benson Hill currently has a consensus target price of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 72.89%. Campbell Soup has a consensus target price of $44.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.75%. Given Benson Hill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Campbell Soup.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Campbell Soup shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of Campbell Soup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and Campbell Soup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22% Campbell Soup 11.09% 25.72% 6.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benson Hill and Campbell Soup’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Campbell Soup $8.48 billion 1.53 $1.00 billion $3.03 14.19

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Benson Hill on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benson Hill (Get Rating)

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products; Milano cookies and Goldfish crackers; and Snyder's of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, Emerald nuts, and other snacking products. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. It sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments, and independent contractor distributors. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

